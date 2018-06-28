Germany need big changes, says Loew after World Cup crash

Germany coach Joachim Loew speaks to the press at Frankfurt Airport June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, June 28 — Germany’s coach Joachim Loew today acknowledged that far-reaching changes were needed after the Mannschaft’s shock exit from the World Cup, adding that he needs some time to consider his future with the team.

“The Mannschaft did not demonstrate what it can usually do,” he said at Frankfurt airport as the humiliated team arrived home after finishing at the bottom of the table in the group stages.

“As coach, I bear the responsibility and must of course ask myself why we didn’t succeed. That will require a bit of time, and we will hold talks about it,” he added.

But the coach stressed that “with the elimination, with the deep disappointment that we have experienced, we now need to think about which are the correct measures to take”.

“We need far-reaching measures, we need clear changes. We’ll need to talk about how we’ll do that,” he added.

After 12 golden years in charge crowned by the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil, Loew is under fire as a dismayed Germany question if he has placed his faith in too many former stars past their prime.

The daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said only Loew’s departure could give Germany the “new start” it needed.

German Football Association chief Reinhard Grindel said the sports management would put forward their analysis of the disastrous World Cup campaign to federation chiefs in the coming week.

“Then I would also expect the coach to comment about his future,” said Grindel.

The DFB extended Loew’s contract as Germany head coach until 2022 just before the World Cup kicked off, and Grindel had previously stated his job was safe regardless of how Germany perform at the tournament. — AFP