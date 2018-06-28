Khairy: No point of being popular if unable to bring about changes to Umno

Khairy Jamaluddin takes selfies with people at ‘An Evening With KJ’ event in Bagan Serai June 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — “What’s the point of being a popular Umno presidential candidate if I do not get the support and I’m unable to bring a drastic change to the party?

“I am not using my popularity. I’m putting more emphasis on the manifesto, that is to bring changes to the party and restructure it. What is important is the direction of the party.”

That was the spontaneous reaction of Khairy Jamaluddin when asked about the public’s perception that he was the ‘celebrity’ Umno presidential candidate in the party elections to be held this Saturday.

The Rembau member of Parliament said a president should be able to fully transform the party and improve the existing weaknesses so that Umno would become a strong political party.

“That’s why I’m using the manifesto in order for us to improve the party’s weaknesses. So that, they (Umno members) will see me as a candidate who is able to bring changes to the party,” he told Bernama today.

Five candidates are vying for the party’s presidential post namely vice-president who performs the duties of president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gua Musang Member of Parliament Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Khairy, Bandar Tun Razak Umno Division Committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Umno Iskandar Puteri Division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin. — Bernama