Annuar Musa pulls out of race for FAM presidency

SANDAKAN, June 28 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa today announced he was pulling out of the race for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency.

The former Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) president said this was to allow FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin to be elected as the FAM president without contest.

Annuar said he made the decision after meeting with FAM congress members and as well as holding a discussion with Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“After thinking about it long and hard, I decided to make way for Hamidin to be elected as FAM president without contest,” he told a media conference here today.

The Ketereh MP who is UMNO Information Chief said commitments to his party and constituents also played a part in his decision.

The polls for FAM office bearers will be held during its 54th Congress on July 14. — Bernama