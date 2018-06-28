56 Johor assemblymen sworn in today

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian takes a photo with the 50 state assemblymen, who were sworn in, at the Sultan Ismail Building, in Kota Iskandar June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 28 — Fifty Johor state assemblymen took their oath at the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Johor Legislative Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, in Kota Iskandar here.

The assemblymen were sworn in before the newly-elected speaker, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) organising secretary Suhaizan Kaiat.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was sworn in first, followed by the 10 state executive councillors.

Earlier, Osman had proposed Suhaizan’s name for the post and state Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan seconded the proposal.

The ceremony continued with the swearing in of Gambir assemblyman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also the Pagoh Member of Parliament, Simpang Jeram assemblyman Salahuddin Ayub (Pulai Member of Parliament) and Penggaram assemblyman Gan Peck Cheng, followed by the other assemblymen.

After the swearing in of all of the assemblymen, Gan, 52, who is also Johor DAP secretary, was appointed as deputy speaker. Her name was proposed by Osman and seconded by Aminolhuda.

Suhaizan, 45, who has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Computer Science from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in his speech said he viewed the appointment as a great honour and hoped to manage the state assembly in the best way possible.

Previously, in the 14th general election on May 9, Suhaizan who is also Amanah Johor vice chairman, was defeated by Barisan Nasional (BN) Datuk Md Othman Yusof with an 862-majority vote for the Kukup state seat.

Suhaizan secured 10,251 votes, Md Othman 11,113 votes while PAS candidate, Karim Deraman gained 1,040 votes in the three-corned fight. — Bernama