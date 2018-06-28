Duo remanded for impersonating MACC officers

The former husband of an actress along with his friend were remanded four days starting today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The former husband of an actress along with his friend have been remanded four days starting today to facilitate investigations into an alleged cheating case where they impersonated Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers for soliciting a RM1 million bribe.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim after receiving an application from MACC and the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009.

The two men, aged 37 and 38, who are unemployed were detained at 5.30pm and 10pm yesterday at a hotel in the capital while the negotiation process and partial payment was taking place.

According to the MACC spokesperson, the actress’ 38-year-old former husband acting as an intermediary approached the victim, a politician with a Datuk title, claiming that the victim was linked to a corruption case and asked for RM1 million to help resolve the case.

The source said the man’s modus operandi was to claim to have close ties with a high-ranking MACC officer who could help resolve the case.

The two suspects were also said to be using official government letters retrieved from the Internet to convince the victim.

A check by MACC, however, found that the victim had no record of being investigated by the commission as claimed by the suspects, the spokesman said.

The victim who was suspicious that he was being duped lodged a report with MACC and conspired to arrest the two men.

“Subsequently, a meeting was arranged between the suspects and the victim at a hotel before we stormed in and arrested them,” the MACC spokesman said, adding that RM50,000, two mobile phones as well as several documents belonging to the suspects were also seized. — Bernama