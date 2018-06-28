Ziana Zain divorce case: Court sets July 12 for appointment of ‘hakam’

Ziana Zain speaks to reporters at the Syariah Lower Court in Shah Alam May 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 28 — The Syariah Lower Court here today fixed July 12 for the appointment of “hakam” in the divorce case involving singer Ziana Zain and husband Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri.

Syariah judge Mohd Nizar Mohtar made the decision after he found that there was prolonged disagreement in the marriage or “shiqaq”.

The court also issued a notice for Armin Zaharin to attend the court on that date.

Hakam is a committee appointed by the court to advise the husband to pronounce the “talak” (divorce), and if the husband still refuses, then the Hakam will pronounce the talak on behalf of the husband.

Armin Zaharin was absent in today’s proceedings.

Ziana, whose real name is Siti Roziana Zain, 50, and Armin Zaharin, 53, tied the knot on May 9, 1998, and had four children — Muhammad Aiman, 18, Muhammad Ammar, 14, and nine-year-old fraternal twins Muhammad Ariel and Siti Nur Kaseh.

Armin Zaharin is a former chief steward and currently unemployed. — Bernama