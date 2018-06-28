Khairuddin: Sirul wrote to Dr M, said willing to cooperate

Setev Shaariibu, father of Altantuya, is seen outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Former police officer Sirul Azhar Umar, who was convicted of murdering Altantuya Shariibuu, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, former Umno leader Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said today.

Khairuddin, who is a member of Parti Amanah Negara, said he will pass the letter to Dr Mahathir once he returns to Malaysia from Australia, where he managed to meet Sirul.

Sirul has been detained at an Australian detention centre for the past five years after fleeing Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, Khairuddin also said that Sirul reiterated his desire to cooperate with authorities to resolve the Altantuya murder case.

“Insyaallah, the truth will definitely be revealed for Malaysians and also those abroad soon,” Khairuddin said.

He said that Sirul has full faith in due process and institutions under Pakatan Harapan rule.

“May the truth be revealed next,” he added.

In 2009, Sirul and Azilah Hadri, formerly with the police’s Special Action Unit (UTK) were found guilty of murdering Altantuya, a 28-year-old Mongolian woman, in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

During the course of their trial, it was revealed that the Mongolian model was shot and her body blown up with explosives in a jungle clearing on the night of October 19.