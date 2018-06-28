KL police chief: Three-year-old was stabbed 59 times

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the post-mortem showed that she had been stabbed thrice in the heart and lungs, and 56 times on other parts of her body.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A three-year-old girl believed to have been murdered by her uncle on June 18 at Taman Kepong, was stabbed 59 times.

He said the suspect was in the midst of inserting syabu powder into a straw while holding a pair of scissors, when he was interrupted by the child.

Furious with the child for the interruption, the suspect lost his sanity and used the scissors to stab the child many times, said Mazlan at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police headquarters here.

“Our investigation found that the suspect was a drug dealer but he was tested negative for drugs,” he said, adding that the case was considered complete.

Previously, the police had said that the girl was stabbed 30 times by her uncle at the family’s residence in Taman Kepong. The girl’s grandmother found the child’s body in the kitchen of the double-storey terrace house. — Bernama