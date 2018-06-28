Working committee to check on Kota Belud ‘jelapang padi’ project status, says minister

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — The Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry will set up a working committee to check the status of Kota Belud ‘Jelapang Padi’ project and coordinate with all relevant authorities to ensure no further delay to facilitate farmers to earn their living.

Its Minister Junz Wong said the decision was made after visiting the project together with Kota Belud Irrigation and Drainage Department engineer and entourage.

“The project aimed to develop 5,000 acres of paddy field in Kota Belud implemented by the previous government and coordinated by Kota Belud Integrated Agriculture Development Area but it was very sad to see the project was badly coordinated,” he said in a statement here, today.

Junz also said the progress of the project was so slow that the paddy fields have been left flooded for last three and half years.

“Paddy farmers were left idled without any help and just waiting for this project to kick off, in order to make a living,” he added. — Bernama