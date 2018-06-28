Police on hunt for senior citizen murder suspect

SIBU, June 28 — Sibu police are on the hunt for a man, in his 30s, who is believed to be involved in the murder of a senior citizen at a house in Pulau Kerto here on Tuesday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Johnathan Ringgit said the murder victim identified as Ting Poh Sing, 58, was found dead on the floor in a room of a two-storey village house, with her feet and hands bound and her mouth gagged with a towel.

“We have already found clues of the incident and the suspect has been identified as a friend to the victim’s child.

“Investigation is still underway on the motive of the murder,” he said when contacted.

The victim who was believed to have been murdered between 6am on Tuesday and 7pm yesterday was found by her sister and nephew yesterday at 7.10pm.

After lodging a report at the Lanang Police Station, paramedics arrived and confirmed that the victim had died.

Bruise marks were found on the victim’s eyes, neck, elbows, ribs and the right side of her hip. Bruises were also found on a finger of her left hand and on the left side of her back. — Bernama