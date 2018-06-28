KJ wants to share power with grassroots

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at an event in Ipoh June 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Khairy Jamaluddin said Umno leaders and grassroots have the opportunity to share power if he was appointed President to clean up the party from corrupt practices and restore public confidence in the post-14th General Election (GE14).

The presidential candidate said his proposal was among others for the total implementation of change, rather than implementing it in a small way and for the short-term, for the continuity and progress of the party.

“Because of this, my manifesto wants to bring drastic changes to the party, among them I believe the president should share power, then only we are treading on reality.

“Among the forms of power sharing is dismissing the invincibility of the president whose post was not contestable prior to this and now we must hold an election every three years. The president has to hold a townhall meeting with 191 divisions besides the election of candidates at state and division levels.

“So this will reduce the power in the hands of the president, thus breaking the feudal culture in Umno all these while that all are under the President,” he said.

Speaking to Bernama in an interview today, the Rembau Member of Parliament said that if the party protected or separated the presidency from the grassroots, the storms of rejection from the people would occur like at present to the point of losing the long-established trust and support.

Khairy or more popularly known as KJ, said that Umno, which was now in a critical condition, must change as there were party members and leaders themselves quitting Umno, becoming independent or joining other party camps due to leadership and administrative problems.

He explained that it was important for future appointed president to show clear leadership and capable of restoring the trust and confidence of members of the party and outsiders.

‘“When the leadership is weak, we cannot control the members, so the President has to explain the direction to the members. It is okay if we cannot be a strong government, as long as we can be a strong and authoritative opposition to win in the coming GE, “he said.

Khairy said the people would return to Umno if it could become a strong opposition and a persistent watchdog to the existing government especially on the 100-day promise of the new government. — Bernama