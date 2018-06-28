‘Datuk’ claims trial to voluntarily hurting wife

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A senior citizen with the title ‘Datuk’ today pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, last month.

Datuk Zulkeply Dahalan, 67, was charged with deliberately injuring Elizia Sharafin Yusoff, 50, at an office in Jalan Baba, Off Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Pudu, Dang Wangi near here at 5.30pm on May 2.

The prosecution filed the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 326A of the same Act which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted while lawyer Norizan Yaacub represented Zulkeply.

Magistrate Namirah Hanum Mohamed granted Zulkeply bail at RM3,500 with one surety and prohibited him from bothering the victim until the conclusion of the case. — Bernama