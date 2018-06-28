Khairy pledges 30pc women representation in Umno supreme council if voted president

Khairy Jamaluddin attends ‘An Evening With KJ’ event in Bagan Serai June 28, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN SERAI, June 28 — Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that he will allocate 30 per cent of the party’s supreme council seats to women if he wins the party election on Saturday.

“Out of the 20 seats available for the supreme council seats, 30 per cent is just about six seats.

“This has to be done to show that Umno is a progressive party and gives more space to women to voice their ideas,” he told reporters after attending ‘An Evening With KJ’ event in Bukit Merah Laketown Resort here.

Khairy said that he will amend the party’s law to make sure women get a place in the supreme council.

“Men don’t have to be worried, we are in the 21st century. If a woman can be a minister or exco, then what is wrong if they become a member in the supreme council?

“Only through these kinds of measures can we transform Umno into a better and quality party which is loved by everyone,” he said.

Khairy also said if he becomes party president, then there is also a possibility that one vice-president’s post could be reserved for a woman.