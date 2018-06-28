Malay Mail

Trump, Putin to meet on July 16 in Helsinki, say officials

Published 2 hours ago on 28 June 2018

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin have forged closer ties than Putin did with Obama— Reuters pic
WASHINGTON, June 28 — US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki, the Kremlin and the White House said today, firming up the place and date for a meeting that had already been agreed on.

“The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting would likely take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

Moscow and Washington announced the time and place of the meeting simultaneously.

The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met US National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it. — Reuters

