Kenya says four police face arrest over death of British aristocrat's son

Hilary Manson and her husband John Lockhart sit inside the high court in Mombasa during the ruling on their son Alexander Monson, 28, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2012, in Mombasa, Kenya June 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

NAIROBI, June 28 — Kenyan prosecutors today ordered the arrest of four police officers on murder charges over the death of the son of a British aristocrat.

Alexander Monson was 28 years old when he was found dead in his jail cell after being detained during a night out in Diani, near Mombasa on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast.

“In light of the blunt trauma (that) could only have been caused when deceased was in custody of the police, his life was cut short by unlawful actions of others...” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said on Twitter, citing a court decision.

“The DPP has directed that the said police officers be immediately arrested and produced in court to face murder charges,” it said.

Others should also be charged with Monson’s murder, Mombasa’s chief magistrate said, according to the ODPP. — Reuters