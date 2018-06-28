BCorp records net loss of RM389.7m in FY18

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) has recorded a net loss of RM389.71 million for the financial year ended April 30, 2018 (FY18) compared with a net profit of RM662.68 million recorded a year ago.

Revenue fell to RM8.67 billion from RM9.78 billion previously, the group said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the lower revenue was mainly due to lower contribution from the property investment and development segment and marketing of consumer products and services segment.

“The marketing of consumer products and services segment reported lower revenue in FY18 compared with the previous year as the retail distribution business was affected by weak consumer spending sentiment particularly in the local market.

“In addition, the intense competition in mainland China also contributed to the decrease in revenue in the current financial year,” it said.

For the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2018, the group recorded a net loss of RM109.07 million compared with a net profit of RM5.83 million a year ago, while revenue slipped to RM2.11 billion from RM2.23 billion previously. — Bernama