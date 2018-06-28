Najib says he was impressed by Jho Low’s Middle East network

Najib said Low had ‘strategic relationships (with the leadership of several Middle-East royalty) that would benefit Malaysia.’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed that Low Taek Jho had impressed him with strong connections to Middle East royalty that led to the businessman’s significant role in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The former prime minister told news portal Malaysiakini that prior to him assuming office in 2009 and before 1MDB’s existence, Low had already taken control of three listed companies in Malaysia and had significant investments in the Iskandar Johor project with funding purportedly coming from Middle East countries.

“He certainly impressed many, including me, with his strong Middle-East connections,” Najib reportedly said.

“He has strategic relationships (with the leadership of several Middle-East royalty) that would benefit Malaysia and it was clear he had special relationships with the leadership under (Saudi Arabia’s) King Abdullah and his family and also the monarchies of certain countries, especially in the United Arab Emirates.

“He had somehow developed these relationships which could be of value to Malaysia. That was in that context... what he did with them and all that, that’s beyond my knowledge.”

Low, popularly known as Jho Low, made news around the globe due to his alleged involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) accusing the 36-year-old financier of siphoning funds from the Malaysian firm to acquire real estate and other items, including a superyacht valued at US$250 million (RM1 billion).

Najib also said it was the late King Abdullah who had given him the blessings for 1MDB to enter into a joint venture with PetroSaudi International, which was owned by Prince Turki Abdullah Al Saud, the seventh son of the then-reigning King Abdullah.

“In fact, the Saudi Arabia embassy in Malaysia, as well as a major bank from there, had written letters of support for PetroSaudi,” he added.

Prince Turki later became deputy governor and then governor of Riyadh, which is Saudi’s largest province.

When asked if he had communicated with Low when the allegations against the latter surfaced, the former prime minister said he did, but it was some time ago.

“Yes, I did (communicate with him) and he said it was not for him. He said he was acting on a Middle-Eastern royal member’s behalf... that was the response he gave,” he added.