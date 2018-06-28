France, Ukraine envoys call on Mukhriz

Mukhriz today received the French Ambassador to Malaysia, Frederic Laplanche, and Ukraine Ambassador in Malaysia, Olexander Nechytaylo, at his office. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, June 28 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today received the French Ambassador to Malaysia, Frederic Laplanche, and Ukraine Ambassador in Malaysia, Olexander Nechytaylo, at his office.

During an hour-long meeting, the Ukrainian ambassador congratulated Mukhriz on his appointment as the state mentri besar and also Pakatan Harapan for forming both the state and federal government.

“He discussed collaborative opportunities that could be explored together with the state government, including industry and manufacturing, education as well as science and technology,” said a statement from the mentri besar’s office.

The ambassador also spoke about the progress of Ukraine in the technology sector, aerospace industry, besides advances in the agricultural sector, added the statement.

Mukhriz also invited the Ukrainian government to look into investment opportunities at the Kulim High Technology Park as well as explore the opportunities in Taman Industri Sains dan Teknologi, which would be developed at Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“The two parties are keen to foster collaboration in culture and tourism, especially with the state government efforts in developing the site of the old Kedah civilisation in Sungai Batu and Lembah Bujang as a world heritage site,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the meeting with the French ambassador, discussed various matters including cooperation in investment, social and cultural fields.

The mentri besar offered potential investor engagement exploring opportunities at Kulim Technology Park (KHTP), and Rubber City in Padang Terap, which would be developed, added the statement.

Both parties also discussed cooperation in education as well as skills training in industry and technology. — Bernama