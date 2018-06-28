38 projects with RM2.3b investments approved in Negri Sembilan, says MB

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the projects would create a total of 3,181 jobs. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 28 — A total of 38 projects with investments worth RM2.3 billion have been approved in the state since 2017 until March this year.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the projects would create a total of 3,181 jobs, some of which had already been created.

“More than 60 per cent of the approved projects are from local investors, which among others, involved the expansion of existing manufacturing facilities.

“The state government will continue to implement investor-friendly practices for all existing, new and future investors,” he said.

He said this to the media after attending the Industry 4.0 Development briefing and get-together event with the industries here, today.

Also present were State Secretary Razali Ab. Malik; Chairman of the State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab. Malek; and Negri Sembilan Skills Development Centre (NSSDC)) Executive Director Alias Mohamad Nadzri.

In another development, Aminuddin said a company from France had expressed interest to set up operations on 101.17 hectares of land in the state, involving an investment of RM1 billion.

“The decision to invest will be made after the company’s representative come here for discussions soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the continuous efforts taken to pursue in-depth knowledge in Industry 4.0 by the companies’ employees were appropriate with the evolution and latest technology development.

“The state government believes this is the direction needed by the industry to continue operations at the maximum capacity and remain relevant in a competitive market.

“The state government will continue to assist NSSDC so that the technological advancement would benefit the industries operating in the state,” he added. — Bernama