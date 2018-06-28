1MDB meetings happened at Jho Low’s apartment, says source after MACC raid

Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin (in grey) sits at a table in a condominium linked to Jho Low while investigators search for evidence. — Picture courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A condominium linked to businessman Low Taek Jho here that was raided by authorities was where 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) meetings with several individuals took place, a source said.

A source close to investigations told Malay Mail that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former special officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, who is currently under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) remand, revealed this to the agency.

“Investigators were led to the apartment after questioning Amhari.

“Amhari was also brought to the apartment yesterday during the raid to show investigators around and explain what used to take place there,” the source said.

Earlier, a high-ranking source within MACC confirmed the raid at the condominium unit located along Jalan Kia Peng that was linked to Low, who is popularly known as Jho Low.

However, the source said investigators did not find anything significant to assist with investigations.

Amhari, 42, was arrested on June 24 after giving his statement at the MACC headquarters and remanded on Monday.

Investigators said he was among the witnesses called to assist with the ongoing 1MDB probe.

His remand expires on July 1. He was not represented during the remand application.