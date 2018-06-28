Up to govt to decide ‘fate’ of political appointees on FGV board, says chairman

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) will let the government decide if three of the government appointees on the board should be maintained, said chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid.

The three directors are the chairman; group president and CEO Datuk Zakaria Arshad; and non-independent and non-executive director, Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa.

Azhar, however, said although it has the authority to appoint any party on the FGV board, “the new government cannot say that I’m not going to honour that contract.”

“Even if there is a change in the political party in terms of governing the state, the scenario doesn’t change. We got to get this governance right,” he told a press conference after the company’s annual general meeting and extraordinary general meeting here today. — Bernama