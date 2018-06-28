Ku Li aims to release Umno funds from MACC freeze

A news portal reported Tengku Razaleigh as saying that the MACC’s actions were legal, but the Malay nationalist party would look for ways to retrieve its money. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today he would attempt to get back the party’s funds that were frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported Tengku Razaleigh, known as Ku Li, as saying that the MACC’s actions were legal, but the Malay nationalist party would look for ways to retrieve its money.

“Every action has a reaction. We will find a way to get back the funds that belong to the party so that we can use it for our cause,” he was quoted as saying here today.

The MACC confirmed that Umno’s bank accounts were frozen in its investigations on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

It was earlier claimed by Umno members that some of the monies seized from premises linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were party election funds.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also running for the Umno presidency, said the MACC had frozen Umno’s bank accounts for its national headquarters here as well as for its Selangor chapter.

Police announced yesterday that the market value of cash, jewellery, and other luxury items seized from premises linked to Najib amounted up to RM1.1 billion.

Najib said the valuation was overinflated and claimed that most of the luxury items confiscated were gifts from friends, foreign dignitaries and even royalty.