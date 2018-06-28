Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on weaker demand for the ringgit as traders turned bearish on regional currencies.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0400/0450 against the US dollar compared with 4.0280/0310 recorded at the close yesterday.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the US dollar’s positive momentum weighed heavily on market sentiment for emerging currencies.

“Concerns over emerging market weakness are naturally going to raise questions on whether central banks will intervene in the market to protect their respective currencies, either in the form of direct intervention in the foreign exchange (forex) market or raise interest rates.

“However, it should not be understated that what we are seeing in the forex market is a very broad-based US dollar rally, which means that the advancement in the US dollar is the main catalyst behind emerging market weakness.

“And, the weakness in emerging market currencies is something that is being mirrored across their counterparts,” he said in a note.

Meanwhile, the local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies, except against the Singapore dollar, where it fell to 2.9552/9593 from 2.9550/9577 recorded on Wednesday.

The ringgit rose against the yen to 3.6651/6703 from 3.6655/6685, improved against the British pound to 5.2940/3010 from 5.3230/3286 and was higher against the euro at 4.6763/6833 from 4.6886/6925 yesterday. — Bernama