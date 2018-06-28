MACC probing firm behind Seri Perdana landscaping projects

Sources said the projects involved the official residences of the prime minister, deputy prime minister and government offices around Putrajaya. — Reuters pic

IPOH, June 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is probing whether a landscape contractor made false claims totalling RM80 million in relation to several landscaping projects in Putrajaya.

Sources said the projects involved the official residences of the prime minister and deputy prime minister as well as government offices around Putrajaya.

According to sources, MACC raided the contractor’s office on Wednesday and seized several documents.

“The contractor was awarded contracts between 2016 and 2017 to maintain the landscape and provide workers for the projects,” said the source.

“However, the company was said to have failed to do its job properly but made full claims for it.”

Information received by the MACC revealed that the company did not own any sites to plant flowers used in landscaping.

Sources also said the company was alleged to have failed to provide the necessary number of workers to maintain the projects.

“But when claims were submitted, the number of workers were more than what was provided,” said the source.

When contacted, the commission’s investigation Division director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani confirmed investigations were underway but declined to comment further.