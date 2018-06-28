DPM pledges training in handling sexual abuse of disabled people

Dr Wan Azizah reiterated the ministry’s no-nonsense stance in dealing with sexual abuse cases. — Picture Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, June 28 — More ministry officers will be trained to handle sexual abuse cases involving the physically disabled, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the women, family and community development minister, reiterated the ministry’s no-nonsense stance in dealing with sexual abuse cases.

“We take sexual abuse cases very seriously.

“This also includes cases affecting any minority groups such as the physically impaired,” she said.

Her statement came after non-governmental organisation Johor Women’s League (Jewel) suggested training more professionals to help deal with sexual abuse cases involving the deaf and the mute.

Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry would look into Jewel’s suggestion.

Jewel advocates better sexual abuse awareness campaigns and intends to work closely with the public in an effort to educate them on sexual crimes.

Recently, Dr Wan Azizah said there was a need for a Sexual Harassment Act, besides strengthening the Sexual Offences Against Children Act that was passed last year.

Dr Wan Azizah revealed a study, which was previous classified under the Official Secrets Act, found a whopping 20,000 sexual abuse cases involving children in the country in the past 10 years.