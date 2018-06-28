‘Gifts’ can be considered bribes under the law, DAP Youth reminds Najib

In a statement here today, Wong said Najib was wrong to say that it was not a mistake to receive gifts when one is a national leader. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 28 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s admission that he had received presents during his time in public service is enough to get him charged with corruption, DAP Youth chief Wong Kah Woh said.

In a statement here today, Wong said Najib was wrong to say that it was not a mistake to receive gifts when one is a national leader.

“Receiving gifts when one is a leader is wrong in the eyes of law. It is also against the trust placed by the rakyat,” he said.

Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, reminded Najib that under Section 3 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009, the meaning of gratification encompasses money, donation, loans, gifts and properties.

“How did Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor managed to receive and gather gifts totalling RM686 million and may even reach RM1.1 billion if not for his position as the nation’s leader for 36 years from a mentri besar to prime minister?” he asked.

Wong said if RM686 million is divided with the number of years Najib was in service, he would have received RM19 million gifts annually, or RM1.6 million a month.

“Najib is trying to fool the rakyat by saying he was keeping the jewellery worth about RM686 million for a private exhibition one day. This does not make sense at all,” he said.

On Wednesday, police announced the total value of cash, jewellery, luxury watches and handbags seized from premises linked to Najib stood at a whopping market value of RM1.1 billion.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh said the total cash seized on May 18 was RM116.7 million.

Najib has insisted that most of the luxury items seized were gifts from friends, foreign dignitaries and even royalty accumulated over decades.