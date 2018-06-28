Police request Interpol Red Notice alert for Musa

On Monday, Musa issued a statement saying that he was in the UK to seek medical treatment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has requested the Interpol to issue a Red Notice to locate Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Musa Aman, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

“He has made a statement, so we have also requested for the Interpol Red Notice, if he comes back, we will take all the necessary action in accordance with the law,” he told reporters after the award presentation ceremony for the best Op Selamat 2018 contingent and district at Bukit Aman here today.

On Monday, Musa issued a statement saying that he was in the United Kingdom to seek medical treatment as well as for personal reasons and he had left the country legally on May 16.

The former Sabah chief minister is being sought by the police after a police report was lodged against him by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin for alleged criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, asked on the latest development of the Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu’s case, Mohamad Fuzi said the PDRM had yet to call DSP Musa Safri, a former aide-de-camp of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

This was following the request by Altantuya’s father Setev Shaariibuu who wanted PDRM to reopen the case in connection with the murder of his daughter.

“As far as I know, we have not (called Musa) yet,” he said.

On June 20, Shaariibuu accompanied by his family lawyer Ramkarpal Singh lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters seeking a fresh probe into the murder of his daughter who was killed 12 years ago.

According to Ramkarpal, the police should have called Musa who was the key witness of the murder case.

Shaariibuu, who came to Malaysia recently had also met with Attorney General Tommy Thomas and called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama