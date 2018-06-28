MACC says raided Jho Low’s apartment in KL

Low is said to have close ties to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A condominium linked to businessman Low Taek Jho, popularly known as Jho Low, was raided yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A high-ranking source within the commission confirmed this with Malay Mail.

“Yes, we can confirm there was indeed a raid carried out after we received a tip-off about the unit, a condominium unit located along Jalan Kia Peng that was linked to Jho Low.

“A raiding team was sent there last night (Wednesday), but they did not manage to find anything significant to assist investigations,” revealed the source.

This comes following reports claiming MACC investigators were spotted at the condominium last night.

Low is one of the main individuals in question surrounding investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Najib has had his statements taken by the MACC surrounding investigations into a former subsidiary of 1MDB, SRC International Sdn Bhd.