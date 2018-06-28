Najib: It’s ‘crazy’, I would never approve public money for yachts, paintings

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reacts to questions by the media while leaving the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has said it is “crazy” to think that he would have approved the use of public money to buy yachts and paintings.

The former prime minister has insisted that he never agreed to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds being used for such items.

Najib, who was the 1MDB advisory board’s chairman, said problems of alleged embezzlement of funds did not crop up even in other organisations where he had similar posts.

“I have been in public service for so long and I have a sterling record. And it goes to show, if I was the final authority on all this, I would never have approved this.

“It doesn’t make sense. Why would I as prime minister approve public funds to buy yachts and paintings? It is just crazy.

“It is something which in my wildest dreams, I would never, ever approve or condone,” he said in an interview with news portal Malaysiakini yesterday.

