MACC: Umno accounts frozen as part of 1MDB probe

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he received a call today regarding the move by the national anti-graft agency. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A senior official within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that bank accounts belonging to Umno have been frozen as part of investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“Yes, it is true, the account was frozen, as part of our probe into the 1MDB case,” the source told Malay Mail.

The official then justified the freezing of the accounts, saying such action was part and parcel of investigations.

“This was because many of the Umno top brass had said the money was actually meant or belonged to Umno.

“So what is wrong when investigators freeze the accounts as part of investigations?” the source said.

This follows confirmation by Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who had said he received a call today regarding the move by the national anti-graft agency.

It was earlier claimed by Umno members that part of the monies seized from premises linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were part of their party election funds.