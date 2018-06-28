Fake Hyundai, Kia auto parts confiscated in ministry raids, says lawyer

Jaeho Lee of Hyundai Mobis holds examples of the fake auto parts that were seized during raids in Gombak and Puchong at a press conference in Shah Alam June 28 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A recent raid by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry found that auto parts dealers have been selling fake Hyundai and Kia parts.

Chong Tze Lin, who is the lawyer representing Hyundai Mobis of South Korea, the original manufacturer of the parts, said today that this was discovered by the ministry after a three-day raid.

He made the announcement at a media briefing today at his law firm Wong & Partners where he is a partner.

“Hyundai Mobis views this offence of selling fake parts as very serious as is compromises the safety of the consumers,” said Jaeho Lee, the intellectual property manager of Hyundai Mobis.

Lee said the dealers were selling the fake auto parts at the same price as the originals to hoodwink customers.

The raids by the ministry were conducted in over 30 locations by officers from the Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam branches.

The fake parts seized included “fast moving parts” which is a term used to define items that need to be replaced during each car service. These included oil filters, air filters, brake pads and spark plugs.

Lee advised customers to purchase their products from authorised dealers to ensure that they are not cheated.