China ambassador pays Azmin courtesy call

Azmin said the ambassador had invited him to visit China. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — China’s ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian today paid a courtesy visit on Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to discuss greater relations between the two economies.

“His Excellency proposed improved and enhanced economic cooperation to bring in investments from China and generate employment in Malaysia,” he said in his official twitter account @AzminAli.

Mohamed Azmin said the ambassador also invited him to visit China and explore the rich economic possibilities for partnership between the two countries. — Bernama