Masing claims defamation, wants apology from local daily

Masing said his speech at the PRS dinner on June 17 had been misquoted and taken out of context. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 28 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri James Masing has demanded an apology from a local news outlet for allegedly defaming him over his statement on using the state reserves.

Masing’s letter of demand was served on the publishers of Borneo Post newspaper and Borneo Post Online by the legal firm of David Allan Sagah & Teng Advocates on June 26.

The Borneo Post Sdn Bhd, the publisher of Borneo Post newspaper, and Borneo Post Online Sdn Bhd, the publisher of Borneo Post Online, have seven days to offer an apology, failing which he will take further legal action.

Masing’s counsel Allan Lao, speaking at a press conference today, said the apology must be published in an appropriate page of the Borneo Post newspaper and on Borneo Post Online.

“The content of the letter must be agreeable to Masing and the publishers,” he said.

He said that Masing, in the transcribed speech at PRS dinner on June 17 in its entirety, did not mention that all RM31 billion of the state’s reserves should be “used up all”.

Masing, in a statement read out by PRS secretary general Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum at the same press conference, said his speech at the dinner had been misquoted and taken out of context.

“I have never suggested using up all the state’s reserves before the next state election,” he said.

He said the “preview blurb” used by the Borneo Post Online on June 19 was taken out of context and had misquoted his statement.

He said the offending words used by the publisher of the Borneo Post Online were “Should Sarawak use up all its reserve before the state election?”, projecting that he had proposed that Sarawak state reserves be “used up all” in their entirety before the next state election.

He said the preview blurb was purportedly in a reference to a news report published by the Borneo Post newspaper on June 19 concerning his speech at the PRS dinner on June 17.

Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the words “up all” were later removed by the publisher of Borneo Post Online.

He said what he actually said, based on the original voice recording, was that “we have the money, but use that properly, use the small projects that have the greatest impact to our rural areas.”

Masing is issuing the letter of demand to the two publishers in his personal capacity.

He said he was advised by his lawyers that he had good cause for action against the publishers for defamation.