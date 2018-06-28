Penang forms taskforce to track delivery of 68 election promises

Jagdeep said he is working on one of the pledges, which is to introduce more rent-to-own projects. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 28 — The Penang state government has set up a taskforce to measure its performance in delivering Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledges made to the state before the general election.

State executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said the pact made a total 68 election pledges, but did not have a fulfilment timeline.

“Still, we want to make sure that we fulfil these pledges in the shortest possible time without compromising on quality,” he told reporters during a lunch event at Little Sisters of the Poor to celebrate the late Karpal Singh’s birthday.

Jagdeep said 19 of these pledges came under him by virtue of his portfolio.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who holds the land, transport and communications portfolios, has 10 deliverables while other state excos have between two and seven pledges each to fulfil.

“This taskforce will monitor the progress of fulfilling the pledges but since there is no timeline, we won’t rush through it but we will deliver it in a timely and prompt manner,” Jagdeep said.

He said Chow has also instructed each state exco to give progress reports of the fulfilment of the pledges under them during the weekly state exco meeting.

“Once the exco has deliberated on the completed pledges and approved it, the respective exco can announce the achievement in the media,” he said.

Jagdeep said he is working on one of the pledges, which is to introduce more rent-to-own projects.

Jagdeep said he obtained approval in principle from Housing Development and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin to take over two completed public housing projects and turn them into rent-to-own projects.

“These two projects are flats in Mak Mandin, Butterworth and landed properties in Tok Subuh, Bukit Mertajam,” he said, adding that more details will be announced soon.

Similar taskforces could be introduced to track the performance of the Penang Island City Council and Seberang Perai Municipal Council, he said, when urging Putrajaya to consider a similar mechanism for federal-level election pledges.