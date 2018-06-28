US envoy to promote Sabah to US investors

Lakhdhir said there are many US companies operating in Sabah at present but hoped more firms would come and invest in the state in the future. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — United States (US) Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir said she will be promoting Sabah to American companies to attract more investments to the state.

She said there are many US companies operating in Sabah at present but hoped more firms would come and invest in the state in the future.

“We have some companies (operating) here in Sabah particularly in oil and gas. Some of them have been here for a very long time. We also talk about corporate social responsibility and how we could introduce more US firms to the state.

“Foreign direct investment is very much driven by private firms usually and their objectives and interests in working in particular areas but I will promote and introduce the firms to Sabah and (highlight) the opportunities available here,” she told reporters after making a courtesy call to the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at his office in the Sabah Administrative Centre here today.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew.

Lakhdhir said the US has the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Kuala Lumpur, composed of US firms, to support both American firms in Malaysia and the US in looking at more business opportunities in Malaysia.

She believed there were more business opportunities for US firms to invest in Malaysia as well as in Sabah.

“As Ambassador, I don’t control any private firms. What I would do when I meet many companies that are both already in Malaysia or thinking about investing in Malaysia, is to describe the environment, what is happening in Sabah and other places, and hopefully they (US companies) will come and explore what are the opportunities here in Sabah,” she added.

Lakhdhir also briefed Mohd Shafie about the past and present cooperation and collaboration between the US government, US Embassy and Sabah in environment, education, English language and security and she hoped to carry on and enhance this cooperation. — Bernama