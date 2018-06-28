Zahid: MACC has frozen Umno bank accounts

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today claimed that Umno’s bank accounts for its national headquarters as well as Selangor chapter have been frozen by the MACC. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen Umno’s bank accounts for its national headquarters as well as Selangor chapter.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he received a call today regarding the move by the national anti-graft agency.

“It is almost certain that following this latest action, Johor Umno’s account will also be frozen.

“There is no guarantee that any of the Umno leaders from the ranks of the party’s supreme council, vice-presidents, deputy presidents and even the former Johor mentri besar will not be investigated by the MACC,” he said at a Johor Umno Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at M Suites Hotel here today.

The former deputy prime minister also claimed that the Home Ministry may also use the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to deregister Umno.

MORE TO COME