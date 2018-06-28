PM: Substantial reduction in govt debt within next few months

Dr Mahathir said since taking over as prime minister, his government had cancelled a number of costly projects which contributed to the overall debt reduction. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The government is hopeful of a substantial reduction in the amount of government debt within the next few months, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said since taking over as prime minister, his government had cancelled a number of costly projects which contributed to the overall debt reduction.

“Trying to reduce debt is a tough job, but we have cancelled a number of costly projects,” he said at the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce luncheon here today.

He said the government’s efforts at improving the financial situation and economy of the country, however, was not being taken positively by foreign investors, leading to a capital outflow.

“Sometimes, I feel the market prefers to be told lies on how good we are, rather than the truth,” he added.

The prime minister emphasised the government’s business friendly policy and need for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“We want to work closely with the private sector, which means, of course, we will be accessible to it, “ he said.

Dr Mahathir also said the government is open to ideas and constructive comments from the private sector to help improve the delivery process of the public sector.

“I can assure you that when criticised or told we are doing something wrong, we will do our best to correct it,” he added.

He said the intention of the government is to facilitate the growth of the private sector, which is the engine of wealth for the country. — Bernama