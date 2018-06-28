Selangor says working with Putrajaya on Highland Towers study

Amirudin said his administration will aid the federal government that is studying a possible redevelopment of land occupied by the condemned Highland Towers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 28 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said his administration will aid the federal government that is studying a possible redevelopment of land occupied by the condemned Highland Towers.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin announced yesterday that a committee has been formed to evaluate the feasibility of repurposing the land in Ampang where one of three tower blocks collapsed in 1993.

The two remaining blocks were condemned but remain standing to this day.

“The state, through its housing and urban living state executive councillor Haniza Talha, will work closely with the ministry on this matter,” Amirudin said.

MORE TO COME