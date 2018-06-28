Dr M tells Najib to ‘show evidence’ aide took RM10m in 2013

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrive for a news conference in Putrajaya April 4, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad challenged Datuk Seri Najib Razak today to substantiate his claim that he gave an aide to the former RM10 million over five years ago.

The former prime minister made the allegation in an interview with Malaysiakini yesterday.

“Show evidence, ask him to show evidence,” Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying by the news portal today.

The former PM has responded unexpectedly to the government dragnet forming around him over the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

After briefly withdrawing from the public eye, he has given press interviews in which he did not deny the seizures of cash and valuables from residences linked to him and his family, but instead sought to explain how he came to amass the collection.

Police yesterday disclosed that the estimated value of the designer handbags, jewellery, luxury watches, sunglasses, cash and other valuables seized from Najib and his family to be over RM1 billion.

Najib came under a multi-agency investigation over 1MDB shortly after he led Barisan Nasional to its only-ever general election victory.