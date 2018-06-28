Transport minister defends Mavcom after defunct airlines demand closure

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to the media after launching Mavcom’s FlySmart consumer rights at KLIA, Sepang June 28, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEPANG, June 28 — All actions taken by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) so far have been in line with existing rules and regulations, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

This was in response to allegations brought forward by two privately-owned charter airlines, Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd and Suasa Airlines Sdn Bhd, which demanded that Mavcom be shut down for hindering the growth of the local aviation industry.

“Airlines have to comply with regulations and conditions, so if Mavcom has made any decision, they have to stand by it.

“I was also briefed that all action taken was in line with the regulations. If they feel they were unfairly treated, then its up to them to take any further actions,” he said.

Loke also confirmed there were no plans to disband or shut down the commission as lobbied for by the independent airlines.

“As of now, Mavcom is operating as usual,” he said.

Reports of the allegations by the independent airlines included claims of how Mavcom’s operation costs were supposedly exorbitant, saying the commission was doing more harm than good to the local industry.

AirAsia group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes was also among those who issued statements expressing their dissatisfaction with the administrative style of Mavcom, even describing some of his experiences with the commission as “torturous”.

Meanwhile, Loke also revealed Mavcom were currently in the process of carrying out studies on ways to formulate a new Passenger Service Charge (PSC) model.

“I have asked them (Mavcom) to look at the PSC, and they will need some time to study it.

“We hope it can be done within the next few months, and then we can announce a new model,” he said.

Loke added the outcome would still be subject to the findings of their studies, and the ministry would announce the new charging model once all aspects had been taken into consideration.