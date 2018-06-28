Bursa turns positive at mid-afternoon

KL stocks are lifted by selected buying support of finance-linked companies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia mildy rebounded at mid-afternoon after a continued selloff in the morning session, lifted by selected buying support in finance-linked stocks, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.89 points firmer at 1,667.97 from Wednesday's close of 1,666.08.

The index opened 6.91 points lower at 1,659.17.

On the broader market, sentiment was still negative with losers outpacing gainers 420 to 259, while 362 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Volume stood at 910.67 million units valued at RM739.87 million.

Dealers said on-going uncertainty and confusion around trade tensions between the United States, China and the European Union will continue to weigh on market sentiment and this could negatively impact global economic growth.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gained 18 sen to RM8.86, but Public Bank fell six sen to RM23.04, Tenaga was 14 sen lower at RM13.68 and Petronas Chemicals eased six sen to RM8.39.

CIMB gained 13 sen to RM5.53, while IHH added three sen to RM6.03.

Among actives, SKH and Sapura Energy each rose half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and 64 sen respectively, while APFT was flat at one sen.

The FBM Emas Index recovered 9.21 points to 11,797.87 and the FBM70 was 10.15 points firmer at 14,418.40.

The FBMT100 Index improved 11.92 points to 11,593.33, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 33.94 points to 11,886.59.

The FBM Ace Index was up 23.51 points to 5,101.61.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index bagged 125.31 points to 16,549.12, the Plantation Index appreciated 8.30 points to 7,501.71 and the Industrial Index gained 11.24 points to 3,114.59. — Bernama