Digi offers RM100,000 main prize for Raja Futsal tourney

The Raja Futsal tournament is open to all Malaysians aged between 18 and 30. — Picture via Facebook/Majlis Belia Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Digi Telecommunications launched its Raja Futsal tournament today with a RM100,000 cash prize that it described as the largest in the country.

The indoor football competition is open to all Malaysians aged between 18 and 30.

The tournament format will have 64 teams from each of 13 states and Kuala Lumpur compete to determine the top two at the state level, which will then go on to the grand finals.

Ultimately, the champions will receive RM100,000 in cash while the runners-up will get RM20,000. The third and fourth placed teams will each get RM2,500.

“As we all know, sports is a unifying force that brings Malaysians together and what better way than to bring futsal, a popular sport amongst Malaysian youth and adults alike, for them to show their skills to the nation and walk away with amazing prizes,” Loh Keh Jiat, Digi’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement announcing the competition.

Registrations are already open and participants may sign up at rajafutsalmy.com, with a participation fee of RM100 per team.

The qualifying tournament will run from July to October while the grand finals will be held in Klang Valley in November.

Other sponsor partners include Vivo, Great Eastern Life Assurance, Etika, Puma, and Astro Radio.