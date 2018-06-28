Want a new LCCT? Submit new proposal, minister says

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to the media at KLIA in Sepang June 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEPANG, June 28 — Any party that wants a new low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT) constructed needs to formulate a fresh proposal to the Transport Ministry, Anthony Loke said today.

The transport minister was responding to queries on a report by local daily theSun claiming that a proposal for a new LCCT was submitted to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government by a company called Citaglobal Airports Sdn Bhd, which reportedly had the backing of local airline AirAsia.

“They have to re-submit (any plans) to the new government and of course we will study

“If there is fresh proposal we will study it, the ministry and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom),” he told reporters.

MORE TO COME