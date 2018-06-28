High candidate fees necessary to cover PKR election cost, president says

Dr Wan Azizah said that as PKR does not rely on public funds, the brunt of the cost of the August party elections will be paid fully by card-holding members. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 28 ― The fees to run for office in the upcoming PKR election are high because they need to cover the cost of the poll, party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

Dr Wan Azizah said that as the party did not rely on public funds, the brunt of the cost of the August party elections will be paid fully by card-holding members.

“We are not funded by any government agencies. As such, we ask fellow candidates and party members to bear the cost of the elections,’’ she said.

The candidate fees to run for president are RM25,000, RM 20,000 for deputy president, RM10,000 for vice president, RM5,000 for central committee members, and RM500 for division leaders.

