Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and members of the delegations attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 28 — Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov today said Moscow does not recognise new powers the international community has given the global chemical weapons watchdog.

“Moscow does not recognise the legitimacy of the new mechanism within the OPCW (the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons),” Ryabkov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies. — AFP