DPM clarifies Opposition states will get rural development funds

SHAH ALAM, June 28 ― Opposition states will also receive the RM100 million grant meant for the development of villages around the country, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail clarified today.

However, she said the funding will be channeled to the state development offices (SDO) in those states, which fall under federal jurisdiction, instead of Umno division or branch offices.

“This was the practice adopted by the previous administration. The Cabinet instead decided that the funds will be handled directly by the state development office,’’ she said.

Under the previous BN federal government, the SDO was a unit under the Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU) that fell under the Prime Minister’s Office. SDOs did not report to state governments and sometimes clashed with the then-Pakatan Rakyat state governments of Penang and Selangor.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Rina Harun said yesterday that the RM100 million grants would first be disbursed to Pakatan Harapan (PH) states for the time being.

