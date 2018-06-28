DPM: BM is official tongue, but fine to also use other languages

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says translating official matters to other languages should not be made an issue. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, June 28 — Official matters must be conducted in Bahasa Malaysia but translating these to other languages should not be made an issue, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She was commenting on the controversy over Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s move to use BM, English and Mandarin to issue official statements.

“The PH (Pakatan Harapan) administration has always reiterated that the national language is the official language of the government.

“(But) even when you watch movies there are subtitles, isn’t it? There is nothing wrong with that,’’ said Dr Wan Azizah.

MORE TO COME