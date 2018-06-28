Ministry to issue new guidelines for lighter school bags

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said a study was conducted on the bags of primary school students in 2017 in both urban and rural areas. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The Education Ministry will issue guidelines on how to reduce the weight of students’ school bags.

Minister Maszlee Malik said a study was conducted on the bags of primary school students in 2017 in both urban and rural areas.

It revealed that textbooks were only 28 per cent of its weight, with the remainder 72 per cent consisting of stationery, uniforms and food, among others.

“Including the bag itself, the 72 per cent weight accounts for its heaviness. So as to make things easier, the circular will come into effect in January next year,” he said during a press conference.

The circular’s recommendations are aimed at pupils, teachers, parents or guardians and schools.

“Students must adhere to a schedule which informs them of what study material they should bring to school on that day,” Maszlee said.

