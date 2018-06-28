Others declined PTPTN chairman post, minister says in defending Wan Saiful

PPBM member Wan Saiful Wan Jan has been appointed the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has denied that the appointment of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member Wan Saiful Wan Jan as the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman was political.

Maszlee said Wan Saiful, who failed to win a seat in the 14th general election, stepped forward to assume the role after several potential candidates declined to take up the post.

“We tried to contact several parties, particularly those from economic or financial backgrounds. However, none wanted the job due to the enormous responsibility and they were afraid of taking the risk,” he said during a press conference.

In contrast, Maszlee said Wan Saiful, who is also his special advisor, is willing to bear the risks and get the job done within a short timeframe.

“Per PH’s PTPTN pledges, he has 100 days to see to it that the pledges are fulfilled.

“So if you ask me this is not a political rise, but rather a burden to him,” he said.

Maszlee added that Wan Saiful is essentially working in contingency mode, having requested for help from associates in the economics and finance sector.

“Given our dire economic straits, having to pay back the 1MDB debt, he has to work with very limited resources available to him,” he said, referring to state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

On Tuesday, the corporation announced Wan Saiful’s appointment as its chairman, which came into effect on June 18.

He takes over the post from Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah for a period of two years.