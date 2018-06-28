Latest Armani/Prive couture scent channels 50 shades of pink

'Rose d'Artiste' fragrance by Armani/Prive — Picture courtesy of Giorgio Armani Beauty

MILAN, June 28 — The Armani/Prive “Edition Couture” fragrance line has a new addition directly inspired by the spring/summer 2018 Giorgio Armani collection. Pink was the star colour in the label's SS18 show, seen in various shades, which now gives rise to a very limited-edition fragrance called “Rose d'Artiste.”

Giorgio Armani's high-end fragrance line gets an exceptional new scent every year as part of its “Edition Couture” collection, inspired by one of the fashion house's ready-to-wear collections. This new edition is no exception, inspired by the Italian label's spring/summer 2018 collection and its palette of pinks.

Rather than being inspired by roses — as its name might suggest — pink (“rose” in French) is the key theme of this scent. The fragrance bottle and lid both come in shades of pink, contrasting with a gray “Armani/Prive — rose d'artiste” nameplate.

Created by perfumer Marie Salamagne, the scent opens with fresh and sunny notes of bergamot and orange blossom, enriched with aromas of iris, Toulouse violet petals and incense. Base notes of myrrh and ambroxan bring warmth and sensuality.

Armani/Privé “Rose d'Artiste” is a limited release with just 1,300 editions available worldwide. Price: €535 (RM2,512) for 100ml. — AFP-Relaxnews